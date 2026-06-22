Zambia's state-owned power utility ZESCO and South Korea's KS Eco Solutions Holdings have signed a purchase agreement for a 500-megawatt solar plant and battery storage project, as Zambia seeks to diversify its energy mix after recent electricity shortages.

Zambia plans to expand its power generation capacity to about 10,000 MW by 2030, up from the current 3,500-3,900 MW, to address a power deficit of more than 1,600 MW and support economic growth. Solar energy is viewed as a key renewable energy source for helping Zambia overcome its current power deficit and stratifying long-term energy security.

According to the Zambian Embassy in Seoul, the project will support Zambia's transition to cleaner energy sources while strengthening energy security.

Once completed, the project will add 500MW of solar generation capacity and a 500MWh battery energy storage system to Zambia's power network. Construction timelines and financial details were not immediately disclosed.

The project is seen as a milestone in Korea-Zambia economic cooperation. KS Eco Solutions Holdings CEO Ma Hong-il said the company is among the first South Korean firms to make a major investment in Zambia's energy sector.

"We are confident that this project will strengthen economic relations between Korea and Zambia and serve as a catalyst for greater Korean investment in the country," Ma said.

ZESCO Managing Director Justin Loongo said the project will help Zambia tackle power shortages, diversify its energy mix, boost energy security and attract investment. He applauded public-private partnerships in the south central African country's energy transition.

According to Sineva Kambeja, director of planning at Zambia's Ministry of Energy, the project shows investor confidence in Zambia's energy sector and reforms that will boost generation capacity, while also strengthening the national grid.

Zambia's Ambassador to South Korea, Andrew Bwezani Banda, cited the agreement as the result of nearly two years of engagement with KS Eco Solutions Holdings and a sign of growing Zambia-Korea economic cooperation.

He expressed hope that the project would attract more Korean investment to Zambia.