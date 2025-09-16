Seoul hosted the inaugural Uzbekistan Ambassador’s Cup Kurash championship with athletes across senior, junior and cadet divisions on Saturday.

Kurash, a traditional form of upright wrestling originating from Uzbekistan, differs from judo in that athletes are not allowed to grip their opponent’s legs or pants.

In Kurash, competitors are distinguished by their jackets, with one wearing green and the other blue. The sport became an official medal discipline at the 2018 Asian Games and is now practiced in more than 130 countries.

Speaking at the event, Uzbek Ambassador to Korea Alisher Abdusalomov underscored Kurash’s role in connecting people across borders.

“Today, Kurash is practiced in more than 130 countries, including the Republic of Korea, which is proudly hosting this championship,” said Abdusalomov.

“Kurash is not merely a sport — it speaks a universal language, one that transcends nationality and culture.”

The sport has been included in major international sports forums and is gaining international recognition.

According to the Uzbek Embassy in Seoul, the tournament marks a historic first for Kurash, introducing the Ambassador’s Cup as a platform for fostering unity while preserving "an ancient cultural heritage that embodies strength, justice and nobility."

Uzbekistan officially granted Kurash national status in 2017 through a presidential decree and celebrates World Kurash Day each year on Sept. 6.

The Seoul event was co-hosted by the International Kurash Association, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul and Duksung Women’s University.