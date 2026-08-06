New envoy seeks bigger Korean investment, invites officials and firms to world's first state-backed Bitcoin conference

Seoul and San Salvador should move from diplomatic goodwill to practical cooperation in a wide range of fields, including AI governance and cybersecurity, said El Salvador's newly appointed ambassador to Korea, Federico Miguel Guerrero Avendano.

"President Lee Jae Myung's vision of pragmatism and an AI-driven economy is not an abstraction to us. It is an open door, and we intend to walk through it," Avendano said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

"The natural next steps are digital identity systems, cybersecurity frameworks, fintech regulation and smart public services. The exact fields where Korea leads globally."

He added that the two sides need to establish agreements on digital identity, AI governance and cybersecurity, which would in turn bring Korean investment through El Salvador's legal framework for digital industries.

"We would like to see three things move fast: government-to-government agreements on digital identity, AI governance and cybersecurity ... and an expanded scholarship and exchange pipeline."

"If I have to pick one priority, it's digital talent," he added.

According to Guerrero, universities, research institutes, startups and businesses — not just governments — should drive the next phase of bilateral ties, with success measured by deeper exchanges in education, entrepreneurship, research and investment.

"I will know we have succeeded when I see more Salvadoran students across Korean universities, more Korean startups building products with Salvadoran entrepreneurs, and more Korean companies investing in our digital economy."

Bitcoin Conference

El Salvador became the world's first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, a move that drew worldwide attention and remains closely associated with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's administration.

According to Guerrero, Bitcoin should be viewed as part of a much broader national strategy rather than an end in itself.

"Bitcoin was never the whole strategy. It was the opening move in a much broader push to build an innovation-friendly economy backed by modern regulation and legal certainty."

South Korea has pursued a more cautious regulatory approach to digital assets while expanding its digital government and AI capabilities. But Avendano maintains that experiences of El Salvador and South Korea complement one another.

"We bring the appetite to move first and build the market. Korea brings the discipline to make that market safe, stable and investable."

As part of its digital strategy, El Salvador will host the world's first state-backed Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin Historico, at the National Palace in San Salvador this November.

The event is expected to bring together policymakers, investors, technology companies and blockchain experts, and Avendano encouraged Korean officials, investors, startups and tourists to attend.

Changing perceptions

Asked about concerns over gang violence and criticism of the government's anti-gang crackdown, Guerrero urged Koreans to judge El Salvador by its current conditions rather than its past reputation.

"We are not asking people to trust us simply because we are the government. We are asking Korean investors, travelers and anyone interested in Latin America to visit El Salvador and see the country for themselves."

He argued that improved security has enabled El Salvador to focus on economic modernization and investment, encouraging Korean businesses and travelers to look beyond what he described as outdated perceptions.

He described today's El Salvador as "the safest country in the Western Hemisphere," citing tourism growth, infrastructure investment and preparations to host World Tourism Day 2026 as signs of the country's changing international profile. He also pointed to growing recognition of Salvadoran products in Korea, including award-winning coffee and premium rum, as evidence of expanding economic ties.

"The message I want to give Korean travelers is simple: Come and see El Salvador with your own eyes rather than relying only on portrayals."