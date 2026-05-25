The rhythmic beats of Korea’s traditional "samulnori" percussion blended seamlessly with the energy of African drums, creating a vibrant display of cultural unity at Africa Day Seoul.

The event, jointly hosted Wednesday by the Korea-Africa Foundation, the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea and The Korea Herald ahead of Africa Day on May 25, brought together around 500 diplomats, government officials, business leaders and cultural figures at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul.

The annual event, held with support from South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was attended by senior government officials, lawmakers, business leaders and members of the diplomatic corps, including Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, People Power Party Rep. Lee Hun-seung, chair of the National Assembly’s Korea-Africa Forum, and ambassadors from African embassies in Seoul.

Departing from the more formal format of previous years, this year’s celebration placed culture at the center through a fashion show and collaborative performances highlighting both Korean and African traditions.

A fashion show featuring traditional attire prepared by member states of the African Group of Ambassadors alongside elegant Korean hanbok drew enthusiastic applause from attendees. The showcase highlighted the diversity of African cultures while emphasizing harmony with Korean tradition.

The festive atmosphere continued during the dinner reception and cultural performances.

A samulnori troupe opened the stage with “Binari,” a performance traditionally meant to pray for happiness and well-being. Burkina Faso-born contemporary dancer Emmanuel Sanou then energized the audience with his African percussion group Koulekan.

One of the evening’s highlights came when the samulnori troupe and Koulekan performed together, exchanging rhythms through a collaborative percussion performance that blended Korean traditional beats with African drumming.

The cultural fusion continued with performances combining Korean dance, African percussion and modern rock-inspired rhythms.

Speaking at the event, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun described Africa as a key hub for global connectivity and future growth, citing the continent’s young population, abundant resources and strategic location.

"Today the importance of Africa is greater than ever. ... Amid growing geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global logistics and energy supply chains Africa is becoming an increasingly important partner in addressing global challenges and uncertainty," Cho said.

Chafik Rachadi, Moroccan Ambassador to South Korea and dean of the African Group of Ambassadors here, emphasized peace, development and shared responsibility as the three key values guiding Korea-Africa relations.

“Korea’s experience of resilience, innovation and technological progress resonates deeply with African countries, while Africa’s resources, markets and strategic potential offer opportunities for mutual benefit,” Rachadi said.

“In this regard, Korea and Africa have a shared interest in working together for balanced and cooperative development that provides a win-win outcome for all.”

Rachadi added that the upcoming Korea-Africa Ministerial Meeting would help sustain the momentum created by the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit by translating commitments into concrete action and strengthening political trust.

Rep. Lee Hun-seung, chair of the National Assembly’s Korea-Africa Forum, stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties between Korea and Africa.

“The music, art, traditions and culture we encounter here today embody the lives, histories and community spirit of many people,” Lee said.

“Culture has the power to connect hearts in the most natural way, transcending differences in language and systems. It is also the warmest form of diplomacy, bringing countries closer together.”

Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, also expressed hope that the event would further deepen ties between Korea and African countries.

“I sincerely hope that today’s gathering will serve as a welcoming stepping stone that further strengthens the future of Korea-Africa relations, and marks another meaningful step in our great journey together,” Choi said.

Meanwhile, Jung Won-ju, chair of Daewoo E&C and Herald Media Group, received the Korea-Africa Contribution Award in recognition of his contributions to strengthening Korea-Africa friendship through infrastructure projects and social contribution activities in countries including Algeria, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Jung said he would continue supporting efforts to promote African culture in Korea and contribute to initiatives benefiting the African continent.