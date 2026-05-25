Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday emphasized Africa’s rising importance as a strategic partner for South Korea, citing the continent’s young population, abundant resources and growing role in global supply chains amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Speaking at the “2026 Africa Day” celebration, Cho said Africa was emerging as “a key hub for global connectivity and future growth” as global logistics and energy networks faced mounting disruptions due to geopolitical tensions. The event was jointly hosted by the Korea-Africa Foundation, the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea and The Korea Herald ahead of Africa Day on May 25.

“Amid growing geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global logistics and energy supply chains, Africa is becoming an increasingly important partner in addressing global challenges and uncertainty,” Cho said.

Cho congratulated African countries on Africa Day, which commemorates the founding of the Organization of African Unity in 1963, the precursor to today’s African Union.

“Since the establishment of the Organization of African Unity in 1963, African countries have worked tirelessly to promote solidarity, peace and shared prosperity,” he said. “Korea deeply respects these efforts and remains committed to deepening its friendship.”

Cho also reflected on his long-standing personal ties to Africa, recalling his diplomatic postings in the Central African Republic and Senegal during the late 1980s.

“Those experiences left a lasting impression on me, and tonight I find those precious memories returning as we gather here,” he said.

Cho noted that South Korea has steadily expanded cooperation with African countries over the past six decades in sectors including agriculture, digitalization, education, public health, infrastructure and peacebuilding.

His remarks come as Seoul moves to deepen diplomatic and economic engagement with African countries amid intensifying competition over critical minerals, alternative supply chains and emerging markets. Africa has also gained strategic attention in Seoul as disruptions linked to conflicts in the Middle East have renewed focus on alternative logistics routes and resource partnerships.

Cho also highlighted President Lee Jae Myung’s commitment to expanding ties with Africa, noting that Lee held his first summit with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and attended the G20 Summit in Johannesburg during his first year in office.

According to Cho, the government is currently pursuing follow-up measures to strengthen practical cooperation with Africa, including launching a Korea-Africa critical minerals dialogue, supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area and expanding participation in multilateral maritime cooperation frameworks.

He also highlighted the upcoming Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for June 1-2 in Seoul, which Cho described as the first ministerial-level gathering of its kind independently hosted by the South Korean government and involving African countries and regional organizations.