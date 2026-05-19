Most language exchanges in Seoul take place among students and young professionals. This one brings together foreign residents and senior Koreans, with life stories and decades of Korean history at its center.

A volunteer program organized with the Gangnam Senior Welfare Center invites foreign residents to spend afternoons chatting with senior Koreans in English, Japanese or Chinese.

Rather than structured lessons, the sessions are designed as relaxed conversations on topics ranging from daily routines and food to culture shock, travel and life in Korea.

The program offers a rare kind of exchange in a city where foreign residents and older Koreans often have few chances to interact closely. For volunteers, it may also offer a glimpse of Korea that rarely appears in guidebooks or K-dramas.

Conversation sessions will run throughout June, and participants can receive officially recognized volunteer hours through Korea’s VMS volunteer system.

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