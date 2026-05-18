For many foreign residents in Korea, talking about mental health can be especially difficult when language and cultural barriers are added to the mix.

The Gangdong Foreign Resident Center is hosting a small-group mental health lecture this month, led by a psychiatrist fluent in Chinese, to offer a more accessible space for support.

The session will focus on depression and psychiatric medication, while also opening up broader conversations about emotional well-being, stress and mental health care in Korea.

Organizers said the program is designed for participants who may feel more comfortable discussing sensitive topics in their native language rather than in Korean.

The lecture will be led by Dr. Nam Ki-hyuk, director of Yonsei Sky Psychiatric Clinic, whose specialties include mood disorders, anxiety, eating disorders, stress and addiction.

Nam previously studied at Peking University and will conduct the session in Chinese.

Only 15 participants will be accepted.

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