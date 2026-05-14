Jang Yoon-gi, 23, who is accused of fatally stabbing a teen girl on a street in Gwangju and injuring another, is transferred to prosecutors from the Gwangju Seobu Police Station on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Jang Yoon-gi, 23, who is accused of fatally stabbing a teen girl on a street in Gwangju and injuring another, is transferred to prosecutors from the Gwangju Seobu Police Station on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Police on Thursday released the identity of 23-year-old Jang Yoon-gi, who was arrested on charges of fatally stabbing a high school girl and injuring a male student in Gwangju on May 5.

The Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency said Jang’s personal information — including his name, age and mugshot — will remain posted on its website for 30 days through June 12.

South Korea discloses a suspect’s identity under strict guidelines and only when a review committee determines that the case meets certain legal criteria. The decision to reveal Jang’s identity was made during a May 8 review meeting, but the release was delayed after Jang refused to consent to the disclosure.

Jang is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old second-year high school girl to death and injuring a 17-year-old male student who came to help after hearing her screams. The attack occurred at around 12:11 a.m. on May 5 on a sidewalk near a university in Wolgye-dong, Gwangju.

White chrysanthemums are placed on a sidewalk in Wolgye-dong, Gwangju, on May 6, where a high school girl was killed and a male high school student was injured in an apparently random knife attack. (Yonhap)
White chrysanthemums are placed on a sidewalk in Wolgye-dong, Gwangju, on May 6, where a high school girl was killed and a male high school student was injured in an apparently random knife attack. (Yonhap)

During police questioning, he reportedly said, “I was going to die anyway, so I wanted to take someone with me.”

Police plan to hand him over to prosecutors later Thursday.

Jang Yoon-gi, 23, who is accused of fatally stabbing a teen girl on a street in Gwangju and injuring another, is transferred to prosecutors from the Gwangju Seobu Police Station on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Jang Yoon-gi, 23, who is accused of fatally stabbing a teen girl on a street in Gwangju and injuring another, is transferred to prosecutors from the Gwangju Seobu Police Station on Thursday. (Yonhap)

milaya@heraldcorp.com