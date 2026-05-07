A funeral was held Thursday in Gwangju for a 17-year-old high school student who was fatally stabbed by a man Tuesday while returning home late at night after studying.

Police said the 24-year-old suspect, who had been driving around with two knives in his car, encountered the victim twice that night before deciding to target her. During questioning, the suspect, who is currently in custody, reportedly told investigators that he had been planning to take his own life because “life was not enjoyable.”

The victim, a second-year student at a nearby high school, suffered fatal stab wounds to the neck. Another 17-year-old student, a boy who rushed to help after hearing her cries, was also stabbed but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.