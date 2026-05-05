Police in Gwangju on Tuesday apprehended a 24-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a high school girl and injuring another student who tried to help her, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 11:20 a.m. on a street near his home in Gwangsan-gu, roughly 11 hours after the attack, according to the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency. Police identified him through surveillance footage and tracked his movements.

The attack occurred at around 12:10 a.m. on a pedestrian path near a university campus in Gwangsan-gu.

The 17-year-old victim was found with severe stab wounds, including to the neck, and was taken to a nearby university hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. A male high school student who approached after hearing her cries for help was also stabbed. He sustained minor injuries and is not in a life-threatening condition.

Police said the two victims attended different schools and did not know each other.

Investigators believe the male student had been passing nearby when he heard the victim and went to assist, before being attacked. The suspect then fled.

Police said they are investigating the suspect’s motive and the circumstances of the attack.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.