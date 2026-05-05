Police in Gwangju are searching for a man in his 20s suspected of fatally stabbing a high school girl and injuring another student who tried to help her.

The attack occurred at around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday on a pedestrian path near Nambu University in Gwangsan-gu, according to the Gwangju Gwangsan Police Station.

The girl, 17, was stabbed by an unidentified man near the entrance to a municipal swimming pool on the university campus. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

A male high school student was also stabbed after approaching the scene to help when he heard her scream, but police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Both victims were reportedly attacked in the neck. They attended different schools and did not know each other, according to police.

Investigators have secured nearby surveillance camera footage and are tracking the suspect, believed to be a man in his 20s. Police said they had not yet found evidence suggesting the attack was committed by someone known to the victims.

The site is a pedestrian path near Nambu University in Wolgye-dong, Gwangsan-gu, an area described as quiet with little foot traffic late at night.

Police said they were focusing on locating the suspect and would investigate the motive and circumstances of the attack once he is taken into custody.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.