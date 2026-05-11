Photos purportedly showing the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a high school student in Gwangju have spread rapidly online, but comments that focused on the man’s appearance rather than the crime have sparked public anger.

The images circulating online included what appeared to be the man’s graduation photos and more recent pictures, along with unverified personal information, including claims that his father is a police officer. Authorities have not confirmed whether the photos are actually of the suspect.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man surnamed Jang, is accused of killing a female high school student and injuring another person who tried to help her on May 5. The Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that it would disclose the suspect’s personal information, including his name, age and mugshot, on its website for 30 days starting Thursday.

As the photos spread online, some users on Instagram and X described the man as “handsome,” triggering criticism from others who said the focus on his looks trivialized the seriousness of the crime.

The incident has fueled broader concerns over the spread of unverified personal information online and the tendency on social media to judge people based on their appearance.

“Why are people talking about a murder suspect’s looks?” one Instagram user wrote, while another criticized the comment sections for becoming “disturbingly casual” given the gravity of the case.