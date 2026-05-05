A man accused of fatally stabbing a female high school student and injuring another who tried to help her told police he acted without a clear motive, claiming he made the decision while contemplating suicide.

The 24-year-old suspect surnamed Jang was arrested early Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder, according to the Gwangju Gwangsan Police Station.

During initial questioning, the suspect reportedly said he attacked a passerby he didn't know for no particular reason, suggesting the case may be treated as a random or indiscriminate crime.

Officials said the suspect had been having suicidal thoughts before deciding to carry out the attack. He has not provided further details about the cause of those thoughts or any additional motive.

The incident occurred earlier that day at around 12:11 a.m. on a pedestrian path near Nambu University in Gwangsan-gu. The victim, 17, was stabbed while she was walking home alone. She was taken to a hospital but later declared dead.

A male high school student was also attacked when he approached the scene to help the victim after he heard her scream. Officials said the injury he sustained was not life-threatening.

Authorities believe the suspect parked his car nearby and searched for a target before spotting the victim. After the attack, he allegedly fled, switching between a private vehicle and a taxi to avoid being caught.

He was arrested about 11 hours later, at around 11:24 a.m., on a street near his residence close to the crime scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive, including through criminal profiling and a forensic analysis of his mobile phone. Police plan to seek a formal arrest warrant later in the day.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.