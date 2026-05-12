Daesang Corp. said Tuesday it is accelerating its global business expansion with goals to reach 1 trillion won ($673 million) in total sales across its Southeast Asian subsidiaries.

The company operates in 10 Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. In 2025, its Southeast Asian subsidiaries recorded 790 billion won in sales, a 29 percent increase from 2021.

In Indonesia, Daesang is leveraging local brand Mamasuka, offering over 200 products, including dried laver and convenience foods. Dried laver, or "gim," is seeing exceptional success in the market. The group’s flagship product Gim Bori has become a staple, sprinkled on rice and noodle dishes.

The group partners with top local distributor WinCommerce in Vietnam, with its Ofood products stocked across major retail outlets nationwide.

Aiming to strengthen business in the Southeast Asian area, Daesang invested 30 billion won in the Hai Duong and Hung Yen plants in 2024, which are owned by subsidiaries Daesang Vietnam and Daesang Duc Viet.

The Hai Duong plant increased its production by 40 percent, while the Hung Yen plant has increased its production capacity twofold and is now producing high-demand products like spring rolls and banh bao, or meat dumplings.

The group is the top player in the gim market, outrunning competitors by nearly 30 percent. Its kimchi business is also growing at a rapid clip, with a newly established manufacturing base in the Hung Yen plant.

“Our success in the Southeast Asian market stems from a deep understanding of the local food scene and our consumers,” said Lim Jung-bae, CEO of Daesang Corp.

Meanwhile Daesang is set to participate in the Thaifex-Anuga Asia exhibition on May 26 in Thailand, where it will showcase its kimchi, Gim Bori and cup tteokbokki.