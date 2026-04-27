CJ CheilJedang has teamed up with Vietnamese supermarket chain Bach Hoa Xanh to expand its footprint in Vietnam’s processed food market.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in Hanoi, Vietnam, last week on the sidelines of the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum. The signing was attended by Cho Jae-bom, CJ CheilJedang’s APAC regional CEO, and Nguyen Duc Tai, CEO of Mobile World Group, along with government officials from both countries.

Bach Hoa Xanh, part of Mobile World Group — one of Vietnam’s largest retail groups — operates more than 2,700 stores nationwide and has been a key retail partner for CJ CheilJedang. The company sells products such as Bibigo dumplings, kimchi and dried seaweed through the chain, with sales growing at an average annual rate of 20 percent over the past four years.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly develop processed foods tailored to Vietnamese consumer preferences, expand K-food distribution and strengthen cold-chain infrastructure.

They also plan to roll out joint marketing campaigns to boost brand visibility and customer engagement.

CJ CheilJedang aims to broaden its reach beyond southern Vietnam into northern regions and suburban markets, while expanding its product lineup to include noodles, snacks and processed meat products alongside its flagship offerings.

“Partnering with Bach Hoa Xanh is a key step toward becoming a trusted brand in Vietnam,” a CJ CheilJedang official said. “We will continue to localize our products and strengthen our market presence.”

Since entering Vietnam in 2015, CJ CheilJedang has expanded rapidly through localization strategies and acquisitions, with sales rising more than sevenfold from 2016 levels. The company now holds leading positions in the dumpling and kimchi segments.