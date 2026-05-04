Daesang Group said Monday it would host the “6th Daesang E.T.F.F (Eat & Travel Film Festival),” a college student smartphone film competition, with applications open through June 3.

The program marks the festival’s first expansion into Europe, following previous editions held in Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

A total of 48 finalists will be selected on June 23 through document screening. They will be divided into teams of six and spend about a month developing projects, including scenario writing, filming and marketing planning.

Participants will travel to Budapest, Hungary, for two weeks starting Aug. 4 to produce food-themed short films of under five minutes. The completed works will be presented at a preview event on Aug. 17, attended by film professionals and local audiences.

The program is open to college students of all nationalities and majors who demonstrate an interest in diverse cultures. Eligibility includes current students, those on leave and prospective graduates. Applicants must have basic conversational English skills and be eligible for overseas travel.

Applications are accepted via the official website. Candidates are required to submit a 30-second English self-introduction “Cast Me” video along with a 300-word English essay outlining what they hope to gain from the program.

Selected participants will receive round-trip airfare and full travel support. All participants will be awarded a “Daesang Global Leader” certificate, while top-performing teams will share prize money totaling 18 million won ($12,200).

“We expect this year’s festival to provide a more enriching experience based on mutual respect,” said Choi Sung-soo, CEO of Daesang Holdings. “We encourage students aiming to grow as global talent to apply.”