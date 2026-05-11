The Seoul Counseling Center for Migrant Women is recruiting multilingual volunteers to provide interpretation and translation support for migrant women and multicultural families in Korea.

The center, which operates with support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, offers counseling and emergency assistance on issues including domestic violence, sexual violence, legal disputes, visa concerns and family conflict.

Volunteers will assist with interpretation, translation and counseling support services for migrant women navigating life in Korea.

Applicants must be able to communicate in Korean and at least one other language. TOPIK Level 4 or higher is required. Recruitment is open on a rolling basis through December.

Located inside the Seoul Global Center building in central Seoul, the counseling center provides services in English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Filipino and Mongolian, and offers support in more than 20 other languages upon request.

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