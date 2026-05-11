Hyundai Motor announced Monday the launch of the “Hyundai N Racing Simulator,” a virtual racing platform designed to recreate the driving experience of its high-performance N models.

Developed in collaboration with LG Electronics, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Logitech and Next Level Racing, the simulator lineup comes in two versions, the high-end “Pro” and the standard “Racer.”

The Pro model features LG’s premium OLED evo G-series display and a PlayStation 5 Pro console, while the Racer version is equipped with a 65-inch LG OLED TV and a standard PlayStation 5.

The cockpit combines Next Level Racing’s GT Elite Lite frame with Hyundai N branding and Avante N Light Sports Bucket seats to replicate the feel of driving an actual N performance vehicle.

The system also includes Logitech G’s RS50 racing wheel and RS pedals equipped with Trueforce feedback technology, which links directly to in-game physics and audio engines for more realistic driving feedback.

Hyundai said the simulator has been selected as the official sim racing equipment for the Gran Turismo 7 esports event at the 2026 Asian Games.

Korean driver Kim Young-chan secured a place on the national team for the Games after winning the trials at the Hyundai N Festival Round 1 last week.

Beyond the existing Ioniq 5 N and Avante N models, Hyundai plans to expand the simulator lineup with additional vehicles through its partnership with Gran Turismo 7.

The company said the racing simulators would be showcased at Hyundai N Festival events and Hyundai Motor Studio locations.

“The Hyundai N Racing Simulator was developed to embody Hyundai N’s driving philosophy and motorsports identity,” a Hyundai official said. “We will continue expanding Korea’s motorsports culture through sim racing platforms.”