Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it had launched a pilot electric vehicle battery subscription service with Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Capital, targeting corporate taxis whose battery warranties expire in the first half of this year.

The initiative follows regulatory changes approved in November that allow separate ownership registration of EV batteries and vehicle bodies — a shift aimed at lowering barriers to EV adoption.

Under current rules, batteries are typically tied to the vehicle, limiting flexibility and raising concerns over performance degradation and high replacement costs. The new framework enables batteries to be managed independently, opening the door to subscription-based models.

As part of the pilot, Hyundai Motor will deploy five Ioniq 5 corporate taxis in the Seoul metropolitan area to assess the impact of battery separation on operating costs and vehicle lifespan.

Participating operators will pay a monthly subscription fee to Hyundai Capital instead of purchasing the battery upfront. When replacement is needed, they can return the used battery and receive a new one owned by Hyundai Capital.

The model targets high-mileage users such as taxis, where battery degradation is faster and replacement demand is higher. Hyundai Motor Group said the pilot will evaluate whether the subscription model can reduce costs and extend vehicle usage.

“By offering a subscription-based solution, we aim to ease the upfront cost burden of EV ownership and support the government’s electrification policies,” a Hyundai Motor Group official said.

The group plans to expand the model to individual consumers in the second half of the year, introducing a pilot program combining EV sales with battery subscription services.