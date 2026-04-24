Hyundai bolsters partnership with CATL, Momenta, ByteDance

BEIJING -- Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon said Friday that the launch of the Ioniq V electric vehicle will spearhead the company’s efforts to stage a comeback in China — a market he described as the most difficult.

Speaking to reporters following Hyundai's press showcase during Auto China 2026 — the world’s largest auto show that opened Friday and runs through May 3 in the Chinese capital — Chang said Hyundai is focused on successfully rolling out its all-electric Ioniq brand in China, starting with the newly unveiled Ioniq V.

“China is the most difficult market, but we will rise again and succeed,” Chang said. “As we announced today, our focus is on how to expand the Ioniq brand here. We are starting with the Ioniq V, but we believe our approach needs to be more different."

Chang described China as a market where Hyundai has “much to learn,” adding that as electrification and smart vehicle technologies become increasingly standardized, the key lies in differentiation.

Ahead of the event, Chang also met with attendees Zeng Yugun, chair of battery giant CATL, and Zhang Jiangyong, chair of BAIC.

During a brief exchange, Zeng expressed interest in strengthening long-term cooperation with Hyundai and expanding collaboration across various business models.

The Ioniq V, a midsized electric liftback, is equipped with CATL batteries, boasting a driving range exceeding 600 kilometers on a single charge.

Alongside its tie-up with CATL, Hyundai is focusing on localization by deepening collaboration with Chinese companies as it accelerates its push into the market.

Chinese startup Momenta is powering Ioniq V's advanced driver-assistance systems while working with ByteDance on AI capabilities to develop in-car software.

Hyundai’s Chinese premiere was attended by Hyundai’s key executives, including Park Min-woo, head of the group’s Advanced Vehicle Platform Division, who leads Hyundai’s autonomous driving strategy.

He stressed that the company’s long-term goal is to internalize key technologies.

“Our ultimate objective is technological internalization, and we are making solid preparations toward that goal,” Park said when asked about Hyundai’s strategy for securing autonomous driving technology.

When asked whether Hyundai’s in-house technologies would be applied to vehicles in China, Park said it was too early to comment.