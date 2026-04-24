Hyundai Motor Group has teamed up with Korea International Cooperation Agency and Vietnam’s Education Ministry to train skilled workers for the country’s growing automotive sector.

The three parties signed a memorandum of understanding in Hanoi, Vietnam, last week to develop a professional workforce aligned with industry needs.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor will design a curriculum based on real-world manufacturing demand, offering hands-on training in areas such as mold-making, forming and welding to produce job-ready technicians.

KOICA will oversee program design and management, while the Vietnam Ministry of Education and Training will support implementation through its affiliated institutions.

The program, set to run from the second half of 2026 through 2031, will target Vietnamese youth interested in technical careers. Graduates will be linked to employment opportunities, including positions at automotive parts suppliers.

Officials said the initiative aims to equip participants with globally competitive manufacturing skills while helping address labor shortages in both Vietnam and Korean small and medium-sized suppliers operating in the region.

“We aim to create a virtuous cycle that connects education with careers in the automotive industry,” said Sung Kim, president of strategic planning at Hyundai Motor.

Le Quan, deputy minister of education and training, said the program will help address the country’s shortage of skilled professionals.

Vietnam is a key market in Hyundai Motor’s ASEAN strategy, with the company expanding both its business footprint and social contribution programs in the country.