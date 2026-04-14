Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it is participating in the 2026 Semafor World Economy, held this week at the Conrad Hotel in Washington.

Hosted by Semafor, the forum brings together global CEOs and leaders from the public and private sectors to discuss economic trends and business strategies.

Hyundai Motor Group is presenting its future mobility vision through track sessions and roundtables, while its premium brand Genesis is participating as a sponsor.

Key executives attending include Executive Chair Chung Euisun, Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon, President Sung Kim and CEO Jose Munoz.

Addressing the evolving global business environment, Chung said intensifying competition is driving innovation.

“Rapidly changing conditions are accelerating competition and prompting innovation,” he said, adding that the group is combining global expansion with operational agility to strengthen competitiveness across regional markets.

He outlined strategies to navigate uncertainty, including expanding production bases in the Indo-Pacific region and increasing hybrid vehicle output at plants in Korea and the US.

Chung also highlighted the group’s long-term focus on robotics, emphasizing a human-centered approach to AI.

“We plan to deploy Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot Atlas at our manufacturing facilities by 2028 and scale production to up to 30,000 units annually by 2030,” he said.

On Tuesday, CEO Munoz is set to speak at the Future Mobility track session, sponsored by Genesis, where he will present the group’s “multi-powertrain” strategy of diversifying its lineup across electric and hybrid vehicles to address energy transition and oil price volatility.

Genesis is also operating a dedicated lounge at the venue, offering a premium brand experience and space for networking.

“Insights from the forum will help shape our future business transformation and investment strategies,” said Chang, executive vice president.