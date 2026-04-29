Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Chung Euisun attended Auto China 2026 in Beijing, industry sources said Wednesday, as the automaker steps up efforts to regain its foothold in the world's largest vehicle market.

It marks his first appearance at the Beijing auto show since the 2018 edition and his second consecutive visit to a Chinese auto show, following the Shanghai Auto Show in 2025.

Chung's attendance at the world's largest auto event is seen as signaling a renewed focus on China after years of declining market share for Korean automakers.

During this year's show, the Korean automaker unveiled its first all-electric Ioniq model tailored for the Chinese market and pledged to step up efforts to expand its presence in the key market.

Hyundai Motor, whose sales in China reached 1.14 million units in 2016, has suffered from slumping sales since 2017 over a diplomatic dispute between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system on South Korean soil.

Hyundai Motor once operated six plants in China but now runs three -- two in Beijing and one in Sichuan -- after shutting down or selling the other three in the face of sluggish sales.