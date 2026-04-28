BTS has earned a platinum certification in France with its latest album “Arirang,” extending its record-breaking global run.

According to France’s music certification body SNEP, the group's fifth LP “Arirang” surpassed 100,000 equivalent sales — including physical sales, downloads and streams — to receive platinum status.

The certification marks BTS’ fourth group album to achieve platinum status in France, following “Map of the Soul: 7,” “Proof” and “Love Yourself: Answer.”

“Arirang” reached the milestone in just over a month after release, setting the group’s fastest certification in the country. The album had previously been certified gold within six days of its release, highlighting its strong early performance.

BTS has also continued to expand its presence in Japan. According to the Recording Industry Association of Japan, the group’s 2018 track “Let Go,” from its Japanese album “Face Yourself,” surpassed 100 million streams in March 2026, earning platinum certification in the streaming category. This milestone brings BTS’ total number of platinum certifications in Japan to 17 — the most among K-pop artists.

“Arirang” has also performed strongly in the Japanese market, surpassing 750,000 shipments to earn triple platinum certification within 11 days of its release.

The group’s global momentum continues throughout its world tour, which is set to span 34 cities and 85 shows — marking the largest tour ever by a Korean artist.

On Saturday, BTS kicked off the North American leg of its “Arirang” world tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with two concert dates sold out in advance. The group is set to conduct a total of 10 shows in El Paso, Stanford and Las Vegas in the US and Mexico City in Mexico throughout May before returning to Busan in June.