K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with their latest album, "7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns."

The album eared 69,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to a chart preview released Sunday (US time), marking the group's eighth top 10 entry on the main albums chart.

It placed behind country singer Ella Langley's "Dandelion" and Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem."

Meanwhile, BTS' latest album, "Arirang," placed No. 4 with 62,000 equivalent album units, a 21 percent decline from a week earlier. The album had topped the chart for three consecutive weeks before slipping to No. 3 the previous week.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical and digital sales, as well as streaming and digital track downloads converted into album sales. (Yonhap)