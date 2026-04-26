BTS kicked off its North American tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, opening the BTS World Tour "Arirang" in North America with shows on Saturday and Sunday, with another to come Tuesday. The group is slated to play 31 shows across 12 cities, including stops in Mexico City and New York, Big Hit Music said on Sunday.

The tour marks the septet's first US concerts since BTS "Permission to Dance" on Stage in Las Vegas in April 2022. All shows sold out quickly, with additional dates added in Tampa, Stanford, California, and Las Vegas.

Tampa embraced the group's first visit as a complete unit with citywide celebrations. Mayor Jane Castor lit up the old city hall in purple and illuminated downtown bridges in the same color, from Saturday to Wednesday. The city also set up large merchandise booths and announced road closures near the concert venue, while Tampa International Airport displayed welcome messages in the main terminal.

Local broadcaster Fox 13 Tampa Bay aired a special program, "K-Pop: The Seoul Reach," on Saturday and Sunday, examining K-pop's global influence and the spread of Korean culture to Florida. Another local outlet, 10 Tampa Bay News, projected the tour would generate $800 million to $900 million in economic impact for the Tampa area.

BTS continues the North American tour at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on May 2 and 3, becoming the first Korean act to headline a solo concert at the venue.