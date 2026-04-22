BTS’ citywide project “BTS The City: Arirang Seoul” wrapped up its monthlong run with a strong turnout from international visitors, highlighting the group’s impact on tourism in the capital, said Big Hit Music.

Launched to mark the release of BTS’ fifth LP “Arirang” and the start of its world tour of the same name, the project transformed major landmarks across the city into immersive fan experiences inspired by the group’s music and message.

A notable feature of the event was the high proportion of overseas visitors. According to Big Hit Music, around 73 percent of visitors to the media facade installation at Sungnyemun were foreign nationals.

At “Army Madang,” an interactive space set up at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the share of international visitors exceeded 86 percent. The space featured a range of participatory programs that highlighted Korean culture, including designing fan merchandise and creating a large-scale logo installation using lyric-inscribed balls.

The project also contributed to increased tourism activities. According to Seoul City Tour Tiger Bus, ridership rose by about 20 percent compared to usual levels during the project period, during which a special city tour bus program, “Seoul City Tour Bus with BTS The City,” operated. The bus connected key locations across the city, including Gwanghwamun, Namdaemun Market, Hybe Headquarters in Yongsan, Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Gyeongbokgung.

The project took place from March 20 to Sunday, with large-scale digital billboards and a drone light show at Ttukseom Hangang Park. Media facades lit up landmarks such as Sungnyemun and N Seoul Tower, while music-themed light shows were held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Banpo Bridge.

Interactive installations were also set up across the city, including the “Love Song Lounge” at Yeouido Hangang Park, which offered live performances and photo zones and a wave-like space inspired by lyrics from the main track “Swim” at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. Other sites, including Yongsan Station and Cheonggyecheon, were transformed with visual elements reflecting the album’s message.

Following its Seoul run, the “The City” project is set to expand to other cities, with upcoming editions planned for Las Vegas from May 20 to 31 and Busan from June 5 to 21.