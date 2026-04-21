Musinsa said Tuesday it will open its third store in China on Friday on Hengshan Road in Shanghai’s Xuhui district, expanding its presence in one of the city’s key commercial hubs.

The launch completes Musinsa’s offline footprint across Shanghai’s major retail corridors, linking Huaihai Road and East Nanjing Road with the southwestern Hengshan area. The move is aimed at boosting accessibility and strengthening brand visibility as the company pushes its global fashion expansion.

Known for its mix of historic architecture and lifestyle retail, the Hengshan–Xujiahui area draws both local shoppers and trend-driven younger consumers. Located near the major transfer hub of Xujiahui Station, the new store is positioned to attract a broad customer base, including families.

The three-story store spans 1,320 square meters and features a full-height media wall across all floors. Each level will offer themed product curation, while the exterior reflects Musinsa Standard’s minimalist design identity.

“The opening of our third store in China expands our offline network across Shanghai’s key commercial districts,” a company official said. “With a planned skywalk connection to nearby shopping malls, we expect to drive stronger foot traffic and customer engagement.”