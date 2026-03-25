World’s No. 2 consumer market to gauge scale, valuation prospects

Just half a year ago, Musinsa had no meaningful presence in China.

Today, through a joint venture with the country's largest sportswear conglomerate, it has planted two Shanghai stores and a fast-growing e-commerce storefront, with a third outlet opening later this month.

The build has been swift by any measure, signaling what Asia's largest economy means for Korea's leading fashion platform. It is the stage on which Musinsa intends to go global and — in the longer arc — achieve 100 stores by 2030.

Commerce in warming ties

Much of this rings true to industry officials, who say overseas expansion has become more of an imperative than a choice, and that China stands out as one of the most compelling answers.

"China has the highest growth potential of any market, one where consumer spending keeps expanding," one industry official said, noting that physical presence also remains critical even in a digitally advanced market. "Consumers need to experience a brand in person first to build familiarity before that recognition converts into online sales."

China stands as the world's second-largest consumer economy behind the United States.

According to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), China's consumer market surpassed 50 trillion yuan ($7.25 trillion) last year, and online retail now accounts for more than a quarter of all sales.

Musinsa's push in China comes amid deepening economic ties between Seoul and Beijing, which have gained renewed momentum after President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to China in January.

Musinsa founder and CEO Cho Man-ho was in the room, attending a Korea-China business forum and a state dinner as part of the economic delegation. To many industry insiders, Cho's inclusion said as much about K-fashion's elevated standing in China as it did about how much the market matters to Musinsa.

The courtship has continued, with Musinsa making a point of cultivating ties with authorities in both countries.

The Xuhui District People's Government, for example, hosted a two-day event with Musinsa in January — a rare instance of a regional Chinese government operating a cooperation program for a foreign company — bringing Korean fashion brands through sessions on local retail trends and Shanghai's key shopping corridors.

At a KOTRA-organized trade event in Chengdu last week, Musinsa signed a three-way agreement with the agency and Korean designer label AAKAM to help smaller Korean fashion labels navigate Chinese logistics, customs and marketing.

"The Chinese consumer market is a vast opportunity that K-consumer goods companies must capture," said Kang Kyung-sung, KOTRA president, pledging to keep expanding local distribution partnerships and open new breakthroughs for Korean exports to China.

From Shanghai to stock market

For market investors, a credible global footprint is another proof point Musinsa will need as it edges toward a stock market listing. In December, it selected Citigroup, JPMorgan, Korea Investment & Securities and KB Securities as underwriters.

Early as it is, Musinsa's China business results have been encouraging.

Within 100 days of entering China, Musinsa had generated over 10 billion won ($6.7 million) in combined gross merchandise value. Monthly online sales on Tmall surged ninefold in just three months, while foot traffic at its two Shanghai stores crossed 100,000 visitors before the year was out.

A company official attributed the early momentum to localized strategy backed by data. "From store placement to product curation, every decision has been grounded in rigorous analysis of the Chinese market," the official said.

The company turned profitable in 2024, surpassing 1 trillion won in annual revenue for the first time. Full-year 2025 revenues are estimated at around 1.5 trillion won, up more than 20 percent on-year.

The challenge is now whether the trajectory holds enough to justify a valuation of upwards of 10 trillion won — a prospect that has invited both enthusiasm and doubt.

"Expansion is capital-intensive by nature, meaning that investors will be weighing the likelihood of returns, not just the speed of growth," another industry official said. "At the initial public offering stage, the real test will be whether the cost structure can hold up through the expansion.”

Others question whether Musinsa's growing reliance on Musinsa Standard tilts it toward retail rather than platform, a distinction that could command different multiples at listing.

According to industry sources, the company is weighing a listing in Korea or the US, with some believing American markets would yield a fairer valuation for platform companies built on future growth, despite stringent US auditing and accounting requirements.

For now, Musinsa says it is in no rush on the IPO and will proceed when market conditions and other factors align.