Korean fashion platform Musinsa said Wednesday its casualwear brand Musinsa Standard is rapidly expanding its overseas customer base, driven by surging global sales.

According to the company’s analysis of online and offline transactions last year, sales on Musinsa’s global platforms operating across 13 regions rose 162 percent in 2025 from a year earlier, highlighting strong international demand for the brand.

Foreign customers also drove significant spending at the brand’s offline stores in Korea, where sales from overseas shoppers exceeded 15 billion won ($10.2 million) last year.

The growth was largely fueled by younger consumers sensitive to fashion trends, with about 80 percent of buyers from more than 130 countries belonging to the grouping of millennials and Gen Z, who are now aged 16 to 45 years old.

Stores located in major tourist districts recorded particularly strong foreign sales.

The Myeong-dong store had the highest share of overseas customers at 55 percent, followed by the Hannam (44 percent), Seongsu (42 percent), Hongdae (40 percent) and Gangnam (15 percent) locations.

By nationality, the largest share of customers came from China (19 percent), followed by Taiwan (18 percent), Japan (13 percent), the United States (12 percent) and Singapore (6 percent) — indicating the brand’s expanding reach beyond Asia.

Amid rising demand from Chinese shoppers, Musinsa Standard has strengthened its presence in China by opening two stores in Shanghai.

The company said this has created a virtuous cycle, where brand experiences in Korea lead to store visits in China, while growing brand awareness encourages more tourists to shop at its Korean locations.

Musinsa plans to open more than 20 additional stores this year, bringing the total to around 60 locations, while expanding into emerging markets including Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

“Musinsa Standard is strengthening its presence as a global fashion brand as consumers worldwide — particularly those from the MZ generation — choose the brand for its strong fundamentals and product quality,” a company official said.