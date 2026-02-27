Musinsa’s curated fashion boutique Musinsa Empty has opened a new store at the Galleria Department Store luxury hall in Apgujeong in southern Seoul, stepping up its push into the high-end fashion segment.

The store, which officially opened Thursday on the third floor of Galleria Luxury Hall West, marks Musinsa Empty’s first entry into a major department store and its third offline location.

The move is aimed at expanding its presence in a district known for concentrated luxury demand while upgrading its premium brand portfolio.

More than 90 percent of the new store’s lineup consists of global brands, with a stronger focus on high-end contemporary labels compared to its existing outlets. Around 90 brands are featured, including Entire Studios, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jaded London.

The Galleria location also introduces several brands exclusively available at the Apgujeong store, such as Spanish luxury knitwear label Bielo, New York-based minimalist brand Maryam Nassir Zadeh and US luxury brand EZR. Musinsa said the selection emphasizes global luxury and contemporary labels that are less accessible through traditional retail channels.

The company will operate a dual-store strategy in Apgujeong. While the nearby Basement store focuses on street, sports and outdoor trends, the Galleria outlet centers on luxury and contemporary fashion, offering differentiated concepts within the same commercial district.

“Apgujeong Galleria is a store that expands Musinsa Empty’s curation capabilities into the luxury and premium segment,” a Musinsa official said. “We aim to offer differentiated choices to customers seeking new fashion sensibilities through a refined selection of global luxury and contemporary brands.”