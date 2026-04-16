K-pop act earns global recognition for packaging that blends futuristic identity with physical design

Aespa’s physical single “Dirty Work” has won a Red Dot award in the product design category at the 2026 Red Dot Design Award, one of the world’s top three design competitions.

Organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, the Red Dot Design Award is considered one of the prestigious global design honors, alongside the iF Design Award and the IDEA. The Red Dot distinction is given to projects that demonstrate outstanding design quality based on criteria such as form, function and innovation.

The award-winning “Dirty Work” (Dirty Case Ver.) stands out for translating Aespa’s virtual and futuristic brand identity into a tangible, real-world object. The design incorporates blackletter typography and cross-shaped graphic elements to create a distinct visual language, expressing a sense of autonomy, solidarity and resolve.

At the center of the concept is a tin case that goes beyond conventional album packaging. Designed as a portable “artifact,” the case positions the album not as a disposable product but as a lasting object embodying the group’s identity and artistic vision.

Aespa previously received recognition at the 2022 iF Design Award, where its first EP “Savage” (P.O.S. Ver.) won in the packaging user experience category.

The group is set to return with new music in May.