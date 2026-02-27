Aespa is dropping a single Friday for which it joined forces with US singer and songwriter Anderson Paak, said label SM Entertainment.

Their collaboration “Keychain” is a hip-hop, R&B and funk tune mixing Paak’s soulful vibe with Aespa’s edgy sophistication.

It will be part of the soundtrack of movie “K-Pops!” a comedy film directed and produced by Paak. The film will come to cinemas in North America on Friday and will be the directorial debut of the Grammy-winning musician.

Separately, the quartet will have a show in Macao on March 7-8 for its world tour “Synk: aeXis Line.” The nine-city tour will continue in Jakarta in April, followed by two–night concert stops in Osaka and Tokyo.