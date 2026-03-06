On Friday, Aespa set fans abuzz by dropping “Attitude,” the opening theme song for Japanese TV anime “Kill Blue.”

The Japanese-language digital single is about how nothing can keep the singer from being “me,” mixing upbeat thumping and a catchy melody with the voices of its members.

The single precedes the group’s pending first dome shows in Japan, as the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on April 11-12 and Tokyo Dome on April 25-26.

The dome gigs are part of Aespa’s ongoing international tour “Synk: aeXis Line,” for which it will perform in Macao over the weekend.

Meanwhile, US singer and songwriter Anderson .Paak dropped the single “Keychain,” featuring Aespa, last week. The collaboration is part of the soundtrack of the movie he produced and directed, “K-Pops!”