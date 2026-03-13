Aespa will return in May with a new album, according to a local media report on Friday.

The group’s last album was the sixth EP “Rich Man,” which sold over 1 million copies. It joined Asespa's five EPs and first LP, “Armageddon,” which have also reached 1-million seller status. Five of them achieved the feat in a week, starting from the second EP “Girls,” a first-ever for a K-pop girl group.

Focus track of the same title from the sixth mini album earned the group first place on domestic television music chart shows ten times, the most for Aespa.

Last week, the group sang the opening theme song for the Japanese television animation “Kill Blue.”

Meanwhile, the quintet is scheduled to visit Jakarta, Indonesia, as well as Osaka and Tokyo for its international “Synk: aeXis Line” tour in April.