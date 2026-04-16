Girl group builds momentum with strong streaming numbers and festival buzz

Katseye will release its third EP “Wild” on Aug. 14, its agency Hybe and Geffen Records said Thursday.

The upcoming release marks the group’s first project in about 14 months, following its second EP “Beautiful Chaos,” which dropped in June.

Katseye has been rapidly expanding its global fan base, driven by its commanding stage presence and high-energy performances.

The group’s streaming performance has been particularly notable. According to Spotify data compiled from March 17 to Monday, Katseye recorded 30.85 million monthly listeners — the highest among girl groups worldwide — maintaining strong streaming numbers even during nonpromotional periods.

The group’s recent single “Pinky Up” performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, has further boosted its momentum. The track reached No. 13 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart and No. 10 on the Daily Top Songs USA chart on April 12.

Following its release on Friday, “Pinky Up” accumulated a combined 18.1 million streams across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music within four days, according to Hybe and Geffen Records. The figure surpasses the four-day streaming totals of the group’s previous releases “Gabriela” and “Internet Girl,” which each recorded 12.3 million streams over the same period.

Katseye has consistently made inroads on major US charts. Its tracks “Gabriela,” “Internet Girl” and “Gnarly” all entered the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 21, No. 29 and No. 82, respectively. Meanwhile, its second EP “Beautiful Chaos” has remained on the Billboard 200 for 41 consecutive weeks.

The group was launched in the US under Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s “multihome, multigenre” strategy, which seeks to localize the K-pop training and production system globally.

Katseye has since performed at major international festivals such as Lollapalooza and Coachella, and was recently nominated in three categories at the American Music Awards set for May 25.