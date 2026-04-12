Hybe-Geffen girl group shares stage with ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ trio in Coachella debut

Katseye, the multinational girl group formed through a partnership between Hybe and Geffen Records, surprised the audience with a special collaboration at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, Saturday.

The group took the stage alongside Huntrix — the fictional trio from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” — voiced by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. The unexpected joint performance featured “Golden,” which made history this year as the first K-pop song to win both a Grammy and an Academy Award.

Rearranged at a slightly slower tempo to highlight its melody, Katseye and Huntrix blended their vocals in layered harmonies, offering a fresh interpretation of the original track.

Ahead of the collaboration, Katseye delivered a high-energy 45-minute set, opening with the newly released single “Pinky Up,” which had been unveiled just a day earlier. The group performed 11 songs, including “Debut,” “Gameboy,” “Internet Girl,” “Gabriela” and “Gnarly,” alongside dynamic dance breaks that showcased the girl group's versatility across genres.

“We can’t believe we’ve finally made it to Coachella. It’s overwhelming,” the band said during the performance. “You’re making our dreams come true.”

The group also shared a message of encouragement with fans, urging them to “have the courage to go your own way,” before performing “My Way.”

Manon was absent from the group’s Coachella debut, as Hybe said she “remains on hiatus.”