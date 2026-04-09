Katseye's Manon will not join the group’s performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, Friday, Hybe America confirmed to The Korea Herald.

“Manon remains on hiatus,” Hybe America, which manages Katseye’s promotional activities in the US, said Thursday in response to an inquiry about her participation.

The Swiss bandmate has been on a temporary hiatus since February to “focus on her health and well-being,” according to a Feb. 5 statement from Hybe and Geffen Records. Katseye was formed in 2024 through a partnership between the two companies.

As the festival approached, uncertainty had grown over whether Manon would return in time to join the performance. Speculation intensified on April 3 when she removed the group’s name from her social media profile, prompting rumors about a possible departure.

Hybe declined to comment on the speculation.

Meanwhile, Katseye is set to release a new single, “Pinky Up,” on Friday at 1 a.m. in Korea and is expected to perform the track for the first time at its Coachella debut.