K-pop sensation BTS has earned three nominations at the 2026 American Music Awards, including the prestigious Artist of the Year.

The South Korean boy group was listed among ten nominees for Artist of the Year, alongside top international acts, such as Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, organizers announced Tuesday.

BTS previously made history in 2021 as the first Korean act to win the top honor. Its latest nomination has fueled anticipation for the group clinching the award again.

The septet also secured nods in two other categories -- Best Male K-pop Artist and Song of the Summer for "Swim" this year.

Hybe's US-based girl group Katseye also earned three nominations, and the soundtrack for the Netflix global animation sensation "Kpop Demon Hunters" received two.

Katseye was nominated for New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video for "Gnarly." The film soundtrack will compete for Best Sound Track and Best Song for "Golden."

Besides BTS, three other K-pop groups were nominated for Best Male K-pop Artist: Ateez, Enhypen and Stray Kids.

Nominees for Best Female K-pop Artist are aespa, BLACKPINK, ILLIT, Le Sserafim and TWICE.

The American Music Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming platform Paramount+ from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25. (Yonhap)