Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Monday it has launched a dedicated data center task force to capture rising demand for AI infrastructure.

The company plans to build specialized capabilities across planning, construction, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing, positioning data centers as a key growth engine.

Through the task force, Daewoo E&C aims to refine its market entry strategy and expand into a full-cycle developer, covering investment, development, operations and management.

The move follows a series of agreements signed in January to develop AI data centers with local governments including Jangseong-gun and Gangjin-gun in South Jeolla Province, alongside private partners.

The projects include hyperscale facilities of 200 megawatts in Jangseong and 300 megawatts in Gangjin. Construction is already underway on the Jangseong Pine Data Center.

Daewoo E&C is also exploring overseas opportunities, including in Vietnam, as it seeks to broaden its data center portfolio.

“Data centers are core infrastructure in the AI era, underpinning both economic growth and national competitiveness,” a company official said.

“We will leverage the task force to expand into overseas markets and strengthen capabilities across project planning, land acquisition and operations.”