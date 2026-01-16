Daewoo Engineering & Construction announced Friday that it has signed a multiparty agreement to develop two large-scale artificial intelligence data centers in South Jeolla Province, as part of its push to become a full-scale data center developer and operator.

In a memorandum of understanding signed with the South Jeolla Provincial Government and 10 public and private partners, including KT Corp., Top Solar and Benefos, Daewoo will serve as the lead contractor for engineering, procurement and construction.

The consortium plans to build two hyperscale AI data centers with power capacities of 200 megawatts and 300 megawatts in Jangseong-gun and Gangjin-gun, South Jeolla Province. The region, a national leader in renewable energy output, offers favorable conditions for the project with its abundant green power supply and reliable water resources, the company said.

The move is part of Daewoo E&C’s broader strategy to diversify beyond housing and expand into nonresidential infrastructure by advancing a developer-operator model that includes financing, project development and long-term operations.

Last month, the company broke ground on the province’s first data center, the Jangseong Pine Data Center. Speaking at the ceremony, Chair Jung Won-ju said that data centers are core infrastructure in the AI era, saying they will play a central role in revitalizing regional economies and enhancing national competitiveness.

In this light, the new partnership marks a milestone in showcasing the company’s data infrastructure capabilities.

“We will leverage South Jeolla’s strategic location and Daewoo E&C’s technical expertise to complete a world-class data center that contributes to enhancing the nation’s AI competitiveness,” a company official said.