Daewoo Engineering & Construction CEO Kim Bo-hyun on Monday laid out three key objectives for this year’s business direction — “Hyper Safety, Hyper Quality and Hyper Connect” — as the company gears up to cope with a paradigm shift in the construction industry.

According to Daewoo E&C, "Hyper Safety" aims to root out possibilities of accidents from the ground up with a preemptive prevention system based on smart technologies.

"Hyper Quality" focuses on touching the heart of customers through industry-leading construction quality and delicate finishing.

"Hyper Connect" means that the company will prepare for the future by connecting construction sites with the headquarters through technologies of building information modeling and artificial intelligence.

“Safety is a lifeline that cannot be compromised,” said Kim in his New Year’s message, calling for companywide efforts to create a safe workplace.

Despite a downturn in the construction industry last year, Daewoo E&C supplied 18,834 housing units to take the title as top housing supplier for a second consecutive year, while also breaking ground on a 1.1 trillion won ($761 million) mineral fertilizer plant in Turkmenistan.