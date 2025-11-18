Daewoo Engineering & Construction recorded the largest housing supply volume among South Korea’s private builders this year, delivering more than 18,000 residential units nationwide amid rising concerns over supply shortages, the company said Wednesday.

Known for its flagship Prugio brand, launched in 2003, The company continues to update its portfolio through the biennial Prugio Edition initiative, which reflects evolving lifestyle trends by introducing new themes and products every two years.

This year’s theme, “Revive at Home: Healing in Daily Life, A Space Full of Vitality,” focuses on creating restorative living environments. Key offerings include “Bathcation,” a new home-rest concept designed to help residents recharge through enhanced bathroom and relaxation spaces.

On the technology side, Daewoo E&C introduced its Smart Silent Floor Structure to significantly reduce inter-floor noise, a frequent pain point in high-density housing. The firm also unveiled the Prugio Smart Switch 2.0, an integrated control system that allows residents to manage multiple home functions through a single interface.

A major milestone this year was the renewal of the company’s premium residential brand, Summit. Formerly known as “Prugio Summit,” the brand has been relaunched under the simplified standalone name “Summit,” accompanied by a new logo and design identity.

Daewoo E&C said the rebrand is meant to strengthen Summit's exclusivity and position it as a true luxury brand representing residents’ aspirations. Under the philosophy “The Monument of Aspiration,” Summit is framed as a symbol of achievement rather than simply a high-end housing line.

Daewoo E&C’s strong supply performance in 2024 included public–private partnership housing, rental units and high-end Summit projects. The company saw notable sales momentum, beginning with the early sell-out of Blanc Summit 74 in Busan. Additional successes included the supply of four public rental sites — Hanam Gyosan Prugio The First, Dongtan Foret Park JaYeon & Prugio, and Wangsuk Prugio The First.

In Seoul, where housing shortages remain acute, Daewoo E&C contributed to local supply through major redevelopment projects such as Gocheok Prugio Hillstate and Riversent Prugio Weave. In the broader capital region, it delivered significant volume through projects including Yongin Prugio One Cluster, Mangpo Station Prugio Le Marque, Pungmu Station Prugio The Mark, and Prugio The Smart in Unjeong New Town. Regional high-end projects included Summit Limited Namcheon and Seomyeon Summit The New.

“Based on our market insights, we will continue enhancing product competitiveness that reflects consumer needs,” a Daewoo E&C official said. “Our commitment to prioritizing residents’ quality of life will remain unchanged.”