Digital asset and blockchain firm YouthMeta said Tuesday it will host the 2026 Digital Asset Blockchain Conference at Coex in southern Seoul on Feb. 7, aiming to provide a structural and long-term view of the quickly evolving digital asset market.

Rather than focusing on short-term price forecasts or individual tokens, the conference will examine the current state and future direction of the industry through technological, market and media perspectives, the company said.

YouthMeta develops artificial intelligence-based chart analysis and trading support tools that analyze global digital asset market data, helping users interpret market movements in a more structured way. Reflecting that approach, the conference will emphasize how to read and understand market trends, rather than comparing trading performance.

In addition to lectures, the program will include hands-on sessions in which participants analyze real market data and learn how to interpret chart movements independently.

Key speakers include Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, who will deliver a speech titled "The blockchain world through the eyes of a journalist," offering a media perspective on the digital asset industry. Goran, CEO of YouTube channel Algoran TV, will present "The future of the coin market as seen by a content creator," sharing an investor-focused view on market shifts.

"We hope this conference will help participants broaden their perspective on the digital asset market by engaging with diverse viewpoints and examining real market data," a YouthMeta official said.