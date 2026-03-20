Full-group comeback after military service signals renewed global ambitions — and a possible Grammy push

Thirteen years ago, few could have predicted the phenomenon of BTS.

Before the group's debut, Hybe — then a little-known independent label called Big Hit Entertainment — was fighting for survival. In the early 2000s, founder Bang Si-hyuk was reportedly burdened with more than 10 billion won ($6.7 million) in debt. By 2007, the company was on the brink of bankruptcy.

BTS formed three years later, and debuted in 2013. Even that debut was far from certain. Bang would later recall that the group might never have launched if not for an executive who urged him to take the risk, reasoning that he had little to lose.

In its early years, BTS remained relatively unknown, though the group won Rookie of the Year at the Melon Music Awards in its debut year.

The group's global breakthrough arrived in 2015 with "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life" series, followed by the explosive track “Fire” in 2016. By 2017, BTS began gaining recognition in the US, winning top social artist at the Billboard Music Awards and rapidly expanding its international fan base.

The milestones continued. In 2018, just five years after its debut, BTS received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit, a South Korean government honor given to artists and cultural figures for their contributions to promoting Korean culture. In 2021, the group became the first K-pop act to earn a Grammy nomination and perform solo at the ceremony, and later that year made history again as the first Asian act to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards.

The group's return as a full unit follows the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members — a turning point widely seen as the beginning of BTS’ second chapter.

"While BTS has achieved a great deal so far, this comeback serves as a launching point for another leap forward," culture critic Jung Duk-hyun said. "By starting this new journey at Gwanghwamun with an album titled ‘Arirang,’ they are sending a message about returning to their roots and beginning again from their place of origin."

According to the agency, "Arirang" encapsulates BTS’ identity and the emotions accumulated along its journey. The main track "Swim," an upbeat alternative pop song, speaks about moving forward through the waves of life without stopping, embracing challenges with resilience and a sense of love for life.

BTS is now considered a long-running group in the K-pop industry, where a "seven-year curse" has often led to acts’ disbandment as their exclusive contracts expire and members pursue solo careers.

BTS not only sailed past that milestone but also endured a nearly three-year hiatus due to military service.

The path has not been without challenges. In an interview in December, RM revealed the group’s concerns over its future.

"I wasn’t in a position to explain why we decided not to resume activities in the second half of 2025," RM said. "I thought about it countless times — whether it would be better to disband (BTS) or to take a break."

Jungkook also sparked concern among some fans during a February live broadcast with candid remarks about wanting to live life on his own terms.

Despite such moments, BTS is now returning — moving forward, as "Swim" suggests, through the waves of life toward a new journey.

A comeback of worldwide impact

The scale of the BTS comeback, with the city government and police mobilized to support the event, has drawn international attention, reflecting the global reach of BTS’ fandom, known as Army, as well as the group’s proven track record.

During the group’s hiatus, other K-pop acts sought to fill the vacuum. However, few matched BTS’ global chart impact, aside from the fictional group Huntrix in "K-pop Demon Hunters," whose song "Golden" broke multiple chart records and even won both a Grammy and an Oscar.

BTS remained the only K-pop act to secure a Grammy nomination until recently, when Blackpink’s Rose earned three nominations this year, marking another milestone for Korean artists.

Industry experts say BTS’ return could reinvigorate the broader K-pop industry.

"Their comeback is expected to further solidify the so-called ‘K-pop phenomenon,’ which has been expanding globally, especially with the soundtrack ‘Golden’ from “KPop Demon Hunters,’ recently," said Kang Soo-jin, head of production cooperation at Kakao Entertainment. “We are particularly watching how BTS will present another ambitious narrative and forward-looking change through this album. There is strong anticipation over how they will interpret the theme of ‘Arirang’ musically and narratively for a global audience."

Music critic Lim Hee-yun also expects the boy group’s comeback to attract not only existing fans but also general music listeners.

"Many next-generation acts have emerged since BTS and Blackpink, but none have matched their level of influence," Lim said. "Following renewed interest in K-pop sparked by projects like ‘K-pop Demon Hunters,’ BTS’ return could serve as a major entry point for newer listeners."

Grace Kao, a sociology professor at Yale University who teaches courses on K-pop, also highlighted the significance of the comeback for newer fans.

"BTS’ upcoming world tour means that many international fans who became Army after COVID-19 will finally have a chance to see them in person," Kao said. "The ticket frenzy, along with Netflix’s planned live broadcast of the Seoul concert, has amplified their presence in the public imagination."

Still chasing the Grammy

For BTS, however, one goal remains: winning a Grammy in a major category.

While "Golden" won in a genre field, the main awards — including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist — remain elusive for K-pop artists.

Big Hit Music has hinted at this ambition through various elements of "Arirang."

An animation released by the agency on March 13 opens with seven young men gathered around a phonograph in 1896, listening to the traditional Korean folk song "Arirang." The narrative follows them as they cross the Pacific and share their music abroad — a story inspired by historical records of "Arirang" being recorded in Washington that year.

The phonograph itself is a symbolic detail, echoing the iconic imagery of the Grammy Awards. The album’s structure also reflects BTS’ strategic approach. With 14 tracks, "Arirang" meets eligibility requirements for album of the year consideration, unlike singles or EPs.

Grammy voters are known for their tendency to value cohesive storytelling, musical depth and artistic identity — elements that a full-length album centered on themes like tradition and modernity can effectively deliver.

Releasing a full album also broadens nomination possibilities across multiple categories, from best pop vocal album to best music video, while expanding industry support through a larger network of collaborators.

Several prominent producers contributed to BTS’ new album, including Grammy-winning artists Diplo, Ryan Tedder and El Guincho — a lineup widely seen as strengthening the album’s appeal among Recording Academy voters.