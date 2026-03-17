June 2013 — BTS debuts under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album “2 Cool 4 Skool.”

May 2015 — The group gains international momentum with “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1,” beginning the influential “HYYH” series.

Nov. 2017 — BTS becomes the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards, performing “DNA.”

May 2018 — BTS releases its third LP “Love Yourself: Tear,” becoming the first K-pop act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Feb. 2019 — BTS presents at the Grammy Awards for the first time, marking a major step for K-pop visibility in the US.

Aug. 2020 — BTS releases the English-language single “Dynamite,” its first song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nov. 2020 — BTS earns its first Grammy Awards nomination for “Dynamite,” becoming the first K-pop act nominated in a major category.

May 2021 — BTS releases “Butter,” which tops the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

Nov.–Dec. 2021 — BTS holds its “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts in Los Angeles, one of the first major stadium shows after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

June 2022 — BTS announces a hiatus from group activities to focus on solo projects shortly after releasing its first anthology album, “Proof.”

July 2022 — J-Hope releases his first LP “Jack in the Box” and becomes the first Korean artist to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza.

Dec. 2022 — Jin becomes the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service; RM releases his debut solo LP “Indigo.”

March–Nov. 2023 — Solo era peaks with releases from multiple members:

Jimin drops his first EP “Face.”

Suga releases LP “D-Day.”

V releases LP “Layover.”

Jungkook releases LP “Golden.”

Dec. 2023 — RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook enlist consecutively.

June–Oct. 2024 — Jin and J-Hope are discharged from the military, becoming the first members to return from service.

2024 (during service) — Prerecorded solo projects continue to be released, including RM’s “Right Place, Wrong Person” and Jimin’s “Muse.”

June 2025 — The remaining BTS members complete military service, marking the full group’s return from enlistment.

Aug.–Nov. 2025 — BTS begins preparing new group music and completes recordings for an upcoming release.

Jan. 2026 — BTS confirms its long-awaited full-group comeback with a new album, “Arirang,” scheduled for release on March 20.

March 21, 2026 — BTS to stage comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul, South Korea, ahead of year-long world tour.