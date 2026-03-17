BTS has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming documentary film “BTS: The Return,” offering a glimpse into the group’s journey as it prepares for the release of its fifth LP, “Arirang,” on Tuesday.

Released on Netflix and BTS’ official social media channels, the trailer traces BTS’ past, present and future, as the members look back on their career from previous years and work to shape the next chapter of their career going forward.

The trailer features scenes from its previous world tour, members’ military discharges as well as songwriting sessions in Los Angeles, reinforcing the idea that BTS’ comeback is rooted in the idea of going forward from where they left off.

With the traditional Korean folk song “Arirang” playing in the background, the trailer carries emotional depth.

In the footage, the members openly reflect on the pressures and expectations surrounding their long-awaited comeback.

“Trends shift every season. Standing still isn’t an option,” RM says in the trailer. As clips of the members show them under stress, RM is also heard emphasizing the importance of authenticity for the upcoming album.

Jin can also be heard saying that the album is “a lot of pressure.”

The members also revisit their beginnings, remarking that they are “still country boys from Korea,” underscoring the group’s connection to its roots — a theme that aligns with the central message of the upcoming album.

The trailer also captures quieter, everyday moments of the group spending time together — swimming and taking a stroll by the beach.

RM recalls having spent half of his life with the BTS members, calling them his “second family.”

“BTS: The Return” is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 27, six days after the streaming platform provides an exclusive broadcast of the group’s performance at Gwanghwamun Square.

The documentary is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen, whose Netflix documentary “The Greatest Night in Pop” received a Grammy nomination for best music film and three nominations for Emmy Awards.