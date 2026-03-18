BTS unveiled a teaser for its new main track "Swim" at midnight on Wednesday, drawing attention not only to the song but also to the high-profile names attached to its music video.

The 17-second teaser offers limited clues. Nearly five seconds are devoted to the Big Hit Music logo, leaving less than 10 seconds of actual footage, making it difficult to gauge the song’s concept or sound.

Music critics say the teaser suggests the music video may cater to the Western pop market rather than emphasize traditional Korean elements tied to the album title "Arirang."

The clip opens with a woman running through an empty museum, scanning the exhibitions before stopping in front of a large ship installation. The scene then transitions to a shimmering ocean, ending with the word "Swim" appearing over calm waves.

The woman featured in the teaser is American actor Lili Reinhart, who is also expected to appear in the full music video. The video is directed by Tanu Muino, a globally recognized director who worked on Jungkook’s "Standing Next to You," as well as projects with Jennie, Post Malone, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.

"The teaser is too short to draw concrete conclusions, but casting Tanu Muino and Lili Reinhart suggests a clear intention to target the Western pop market," music critic Lim Hee-yun said. "It does not seem strongly connected to the album title ‘Arirang.’"

"Swim" is described as an upbeat alternative pop track whose production involved 10 songwriters, most of whom are internationally based. RM and longtime BTS producer Pdogg are the only Korean names listed in the credits.

RM took the lead in writing the lyrics, with the agency saying the song reflects the group’s current mindset after military service and reuniting as a group. The track conveys a message of continuing to move forward through the waves of life without stopping.

Muino is known for maximizing artists’ visual appeal and has earned back-to-back Grammy nominations for Best Music Video with Lil Nas X’s "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" in 2022 and Harry Styles’ "As It Was" in 2023.

The choice of collaborators could also be part of BTS’ broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the US market, including potential Grammy ambitions.

BTS is set to release its new album "Arirang" at 1 p.m. on March 20. The album is expected to explore both the group’s identity and universal emotions that resonate with a global audience.