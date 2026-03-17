Suga of BTS has co-authored “MIND Program,” a newly published manual introducing a music-based approach to social skills development, released on Tuesday.

According to Severance Hospital in Seoul, the MIND program (Music, Interaction, Network and Diversity) is designed to support children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder through structured musical engagement.

Unlike traditional social training models that depend on language comprehension and cognitive ability, the program encourages participants to build interpersonal skills through activities such as instrument selection and group performances.

Organized into 12 sessions, the program gradually develops from basic interaction to emotional awareness, communication and collaborative music-making.

Suga began working with psychiatrist Cheon Keun-ah in 2024, contributing ideas from the early planning stages and volunteering as an instructor in the program's pilot phase.

His 5 billion won ($3.35 million) donation helped launch the Min Yoongi Treatment Center at Severance Hospital in September, where the program now operates.

Cheon highlighted Suga’s contributions as pivotal to MIND’s realization and expressed hope that the manual will be utilized by clinicians and specialists worldwide.