Ourhome, F&B partner for “BTS The City Arirang Seoul,” will showcase a special BTS-themed menu at their branded spaces in Incheon airport.

During the festival period, the company will feature a special BTS-themed menu at the “Culinary Square” food courts at Incheon Airport terminals 1 and 2.

The menu is named “BTS The City Welcome & Farewell set,” consisting of spicy perilla oil buckwheat noodles and a tonkatsu set, both dishes favored by the members.

Customers that purchase the special menu will be gifted merchandise such as scarves and keyrings. While the menu is permanently on sale, the merchandise giveaway will take place twice from 20-22 in March and 4-13 in April.

In-airport facilities will also be refurbished, with branded materials in major stores including the Culinary Square, Tasty Ourhome Ground, and HiKR Station.

“We tried to incorporate the message 'Our love song is home' into our themed space, to represent both welcome and farewell in spaces that tourists spend their first and last moments of their trips,” said an official from Ourhome.

“BTS The City Arirang Seoul” is one of Hybe’s “city-based playpark” events, where programs are launched across the city around album releases or concert dates. The festival will run from March 20 through April 19.